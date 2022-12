Leaving grass clippings on the lawn is helpful too. Once they break down, they will return nutrients and organic matter to the soil. In fact, grass clippings are responsible for 30 percent of a lawn’s nitrogen during a season, according to OSU. This is an extra way to provide nutrients to your lawn naturally.

In addition to mowing, adding compost to your lawn is a good way to give it a strong foundation. Compost is nutrient-dense and acts as a natural fertilizer.