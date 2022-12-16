Out on a Limb: Making 2023 best year yet for research | Times

Genealogists of Northeastern Pennsylvania – there’s no sense waiting until the last minute to make your New Year’s resolutions. Of course, we all face our own family history problems, but in the end we will all help ourselves if we resolve to take some good steps for 2023.

Here are my suggestions.

I will join the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society. If you’re tracing regional ancestors, this is the place to go. It has newspapers, high school and college yearbooks, church records and plenty of other means of pinning down those ancestors in America and getting started in tracing them abroad. Hours are limited for the time being. Search their website and Facebook page.

I will join the Luzerne County Historical Society. The collection of area digitized newspapers alone is amazing. Take a look at their local city directories, the Phillips notebooks, their Wilkes-Barre Record Almanacs and shelf after shelf of local and regional history books. The society also has a great museum two doors away. As with the Genealogical Society hours are limited. Follow the society on their website and Facebook.

I will check out the libraries. The Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre has a collection of area newspapers going back to early 20th century, as well as a large collection of local history books. Go to its website for a list of the library’s genealogical materials.

I will check out the smaller organizations. There are town libraries and historical societies galore all through Wyoming Valley. They go in heavily for town-specific histories and genealogical materials. The Plymouth Historical Society, for instance, maintains the site of the Avondale mining disaster of 1869, which took the lives of more than 100 men.

I will seek out publications and presentations. We can all learn something, and that’s why we have to keep educating ourselves. Nationally, there is “Family Tree Magazine,” with its bi-monthly articles on key data bases in America and abroad and topics such as studying ancestral photos. Locally, our genealogy and history organizations often sponsor speakers and workshops. Read your Times Leader for upcoming events.

I will take at least one DNA test and study up on what results likely mean. Your genealogical research will go back hundreds of years. Your DNA results will span millennia. You must study world history to find out what ethnicities developed in what parts of the world and how the various groups of people moved about. A good test will suggest places abroad where you can most profitably look.

I will contact my cousins. DNA testing companies send lists of people with whom you share some DNA – in other words, cousins (many of whom you’ve not been aware of). There can be dozens of them in one email, and many will have family trees right there or will urge you to contact them. You can save yourself a lot of time and work by doing this.

I will check out RootsTech. This annual smorgasbord of genealogy speakers is free online every year around March. The range of speakers, all experts in their areas, is immense. What’s more, the sessions from past years are also online and free. Search for RootsTech 2023.

I will search online. Put in ancestral names. You just might find that your own relatives are searching as well and might have made progress, even having email groups or online family trees. Connect with them. You can’t lose.

In other words, don’t let yourself stagnate. Make 2023 the year you’ve done your best work yet.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected]