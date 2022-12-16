Over two dozen puppies rescued in illegal crackdown ahead of

Over two dozen puppies have been rescued as a part of an ongoing investigation into illegal trafficking of animals ahead of Christmas, a news report has stated. The puppies were seized at Belfast Port in the early hours of Thursday after the officials observed discrepancies in their paperwork.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has said the rescue is the latest in a significant series of seizures at Northern Ireland’s ports and is a part of Paws For Thought, an initiative where dogs and puppies are given welfare and transport checks before they board at ports.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) told Sky News: “At this time of year, the demand for a Christmas puppy is high, which fuels the trafficking of low welfare pups through our ports to sell them at an inflated price in Great Britain.

“Innocent animal lovers are often duped into believing these pups have come from a reputable breeder.

“Quite often, pups that are being trafficked come from illegal breeding establishments known as ‘puppy farms’ where they are bred in horrendous conditions.