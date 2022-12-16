‘Paradise PD’ Final Season Arrives on Netflix; Creator Wanted to

The fourth and final season of Paradise PD has just now dropped onto Netflix globally and will be the show’s final season. Here’s what you can expect when you dive in today and we even briefly caught up with the show’s creator Waco O’Guin to talk about the final season.

For those unfamiliar, Paradise PD is the animated adult sitcom that comes from the creators of Brickleberry, Waco O’Guin and Roger Black.

As we announced over the summer, Paradise PD season 4 would be it’s last following three seasons released since 2018.

10 new episodes make up the fourth season and kicks off with Chief Crawford excited to now have the son he’s always dreamed of having while the residents of the small-town the show is set in rebuilding utopia within Dobby.

The new season features the exact kind of insanity you’ve grown accustomed to over the last few seasons and notably takes aim at Elon Musk in episode 2 and James Corden also gets ripped a new one in episode 6.

The fourth season also features some live-action elements, a first for the series.

As mentioned, we got to briefly speak to Waco O’Guin over email to ask about the final season of Paradise PD and what else he’s up to:

Season 4 is set to be the final season of Paradise PD, how are you and the team feeling about the show coming to a close?

We definitely wanted to do more seasons. We would do this show forever if it were up to us.

If you had to describe the final season in three words, which ones would you choose?

Wild, weird & wacky.

If you had to pick a moment, gag or scene from the entire series to introduce someone new to Paradise PD, which would it be?

Probably, Bullet trying not to laugh as birds attack Dusty’s B [Bum] hole

Season 4 is the first time the show features some live-action elements. Can you speak about what the thought process behind including that was? Is this your first time working in live-action and how did you find it compared to animation?

Our first show was live-action.

We definitely prefer animation but getting the chance to see one of our animated characters in live-action is pretty cool.

What else have you been watching on Netflix as of late? Has any show come close to matching the insanity of Paradise PD?

I’m watching The Cuphead Show! with my daughter as I type this. If anything matches Paradise PD, then we aren’t doing our jobs haha!

We did ask Waco for any updates on the future of Farzar (awaiting a season 2 renewal), but he wasn’t able to make any announcements.

