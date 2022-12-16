Pensioner, 73, struggles to heat home as ‘crippling’ costs soar





Millions of people are battling against the rising cost of living, particularly at what is usually an expensive time of year. With Christmas just around the corner, many are making preparations but the season can be expensive – particularly with higher bills to contend with.

This is the case for Jeanette, 73, who has daily living difficulties related to cold weather, which she finds challenging. She is also dealing with poor mobility caused by a stroke, which adds to her day-to-day complications. Jeanette explained: “Things are so expensive and since COVID-19 everything seems to have shot up in price. “You try not to spend too much when you go shopping, but you can’t avoid it. READ MORE: Pension triple lock ‘needs reform’ for ‘means-tested’ payments

For households to have the same Christmas as they did in 2019, purchasing the same goods in the same quantities, this would now cost them an average of £620, L&G stated. This is £90 more than they spent in 2019 and £60 greater than their expected nominal spending this year. Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Bernie Hickman, CEO at Legal and General Retail, said: “Quite simply, high inflation means that families will spend more but get much less for their money this Christmas. “Unfortunately, with the cost-of-living set to remain high for the foreseeable future, this Christmas is unlikely to be the last where people need to significantly tighten their belts. “This makes long-term financial planning vital, wherever possible.” A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “Our Pensioner Cost of Living payment on top of the annual Winter Fuel Payments mean that over 11.6 million pensioners are receiving up to £600 per household to heat their homes and stay warm throughout the colder months. “This extra payment is part of a wider package of support to help billpayers of all ages with rising energy costs, including through the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme and the Energy Price Guarantee, which will save typical households £900 this winter.”