Categories
Celebrities

People Are Sharing Songs That “Hit Different” Once You Actually


“They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it’s about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he’s away.”

People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually

View Entire Post ›



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.