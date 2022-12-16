Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando sees fewer adoptions during the

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando believes inflation and higher costs of living could be contributing to lower adoption numbers this December.

Steve Bardy, executive director of the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, said the organization is seeing fewer adoptions this December compared to years past despite it usually being its busiest time of the year.

“I do think that the cost of things is just temporarily, it’s having people take a pause and they’re saying, ‘Can I bring this first pet, or can I add a pet?’” Bardy said.

He added people returning to the office after working from home could also have an impact on the number of adoptions this holiday season. But even if you’re heading back into the office, Bardy said the pet alliance can find the right pet for your lifestyle.

“If they want to adopt a really active dog but they tell us they work 12 hours a day, we’re probably going to try and guide them to a more sedentary dog,” Bardy said. “So it’s really important for people to be pretty candid about their lifestyle and their availability and then we can help match them with the right dog or cat.”

Bardy said he’s seen people’s lives change after adopting a furry friend.

“You know the human animal mind is undeniable and I think when you layer it with the holidays, and you know, all the emotionality around this time of year, adding a pet to your home can be very special,” Bardy said.

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando will have an adoption event on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1-3 p.m. at the PetSmart in Altamonte Springs. For pricing and available pets, you can head to its website.

