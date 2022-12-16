Pet Lovers, This Best-Selling Indoor Pet Camera Is 30% off on

Ever wonder what your furry friend is up to when you’re not around? The is your answer to the unsolved mysteries of what Fido is getting into when you’re not home. Not only does the smart pet cam let you keep an eye on your cat or dog, but finally, you’ll know why that one chair always seems to be moved when you get home or where all your shoes keep disappearing. And right now, Amazon has the Furbo 360° Dog Camera on sale for under $150.

Furbo 360° Dog Camera – 2022 Model Furbo 360° Dog Camera – 2022 Model Now 30% Off

Voted Good Housekeeping’s Best Interactive Pet Camera for Dogs, the Furbo 360° allows you to track your dog from any angle. Even when you’re out and about, you’ll feel like you’re home with your fur baby thanks to high-quality, 1080p live view with four times zoom capability. This allows you to get a close-up view of what your pet is chewing on. With two-way audio, you can talk to your pet through the camera and tell them to knock it off (or just tell them you love and miss them!).

The Furbo 360° has night vision so you can even see what your pup is up to in the dark. Have a food-motivated pup? One of Furbo’s best-rated features is its ability to feed your pet treats when you’re not home. Toss a treat to your dog by using the free . Reward them for good behavior while you’re away or distract them from doing something, like a delivery driver at the door, with this helpful snack break.

Furbo 360° brings pet lovers like you the ultimate peace of mind while you’re separated from your precious fur baby. You can see how your dog walker or pet sitter interacts with your four-legged friend when they’re alone. Thanks to Smart Alerts, you’ll receive a notification on your phone if there’s any sign of pet distress, smoke alarm or home intrusion.

You can’t put a price on the safety and well-being of your pet. Help ease your nerves about leaving them home alone and get the Furbo 360° during this limited-time 30% off sale on Amazon.