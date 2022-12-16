Piers Morgan counts down to ‘Prince Harry Hypocrite’s book’

“Only 25 more sleeps until Prince Harry Hypocrite’s book comes out, dumping 416 pages of more sh*t all over his family. Exciting!” he groaned in his latest post on the matter to 8.3 million followers.
Some of his followers responded equally sarcastically, with @GavGlyndwr joking: “Cracking promotion you’ve given it here tho!”
cryptobond007 concurred: “And you’ve just advertised it to eight million people for free.”
@Sharks7781 added: “It’s truly appalling”, arguing that he is potentially selling family secrets for financial gain, while @BreadAurCheese passionately declared the book “shameless” and a “betrayal”.
Harry’s book, Spare, is yet to even have been released, but the controversial time is already inspiring a huge depth of feeling among Piers’ followers.
The Harry and Meghan documentary on Netflix proved explosive, with a guilty Harry admitting he felt responsible for Meghan no longer having a relationship with her ailing father, Thomas.
He recently had a stroke, while recovering from a previous heart attack in 2018 that prevented him from attending her wedding.
“She had a father before this, and now she doesn’t have a father,” he lamented of wife Meghan, in the couple’s latest Netflix docuseries.
“I shouldered that, because if Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad.”
Piers took issue with that comment too, exclaiming on Twitter that he believes Meghan herself is responsible for the rift.
Source link