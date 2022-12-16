Piers Morgan counts down to ‘Prince Harry Hypocrite’s book’

“Only 25 more sleeps until Prince Harry Hypocrite’s book comes out, dumping 416 pages of more sh*t all over his family. Exciting!” he groaned in his latest post on the matter to 8.3 million followers.

Some of his followers responded equally sarcastically, with @GavGlyndwr joking: “Cracking promotion you’ve given it here tho!”

cryptobond007 concurred: “And you’ve just advertised it to eight million people for free.”

@Sharks7781 added: “It’s truly appalling”, arguing that he is potentially selling family secrets for financial gain, while @BreadAurCheese passionately declared the book “shameless” and a “betrayal”.