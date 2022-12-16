Play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Xbox Free Play Days is back with one of the best lineups in recent memory this week. These games are free for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play from Thursday, December 15th through Sunday, December 18th. See below for this week’s all-star Xbox Free Play Days lineup, followed by a separate special bonus for Xbox gamers this weekend.

Xbox Free Play Days games

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Become Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior. Explore England’s Dark Ages as you raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla.

– Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses.

– Relive the visceral fighting style of the Vikings as you dual-wield powerful weapons.

– Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of enemies ever in Assassin’s Creed.

– Shape the growth of your character and your clan’s settlement with every choice you make.

– Explore a Dark Age open world, from the harsh shores of Norway to the beautiful kingdoms of England.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is an online asymmetrical action game in which a team of 7 ordinary citizens tries to survive the Raider (a classic DRAGON BALL rival such as Cell, Frieza, and Buu), who will hunt them down and evolve during the game into an unstoppable force. Escaping won’t be so easy!

• Escape as a team… or on your own!

Cooperate with others while there is still time, but the Raider or other Survivors’ decisions might force you to go at it alone. What will be your playstyle?

• Trapped in a Temporal Seam

Escape from large maps composed of several areas, but be careful; the Raider always watches over you and may destroy areas to reduce the space at your disposal, making your chances of escaping much slimmer.

• Enjoy playing as a Raider: an iconic Dragon Ball rival!

As a Raider, you will enjoy overwhelming powers to hunt and wipe out Survivors. Master each Raider’s unique abilities to track, catch your victims to evolve, and become even more powerful!

• Customize your playstyle

Whether you’re a Raider or a Survivor, choose your progression path and unlock skills, skins, and items to fine-tune your own personal strategy to escape as a Survivor or triumph as a Raider.

• Enjoy unique power-ups and items

Vehicles, weapons, capsules… take the most out of each gimmick to outsmart the Raider and escape from the Temporal Seam!

WWE 2K22 (for both Xbox One and Series X|S)

The app was not found in the store. 🙁

REDESIGNED GAMEPLAY ENGINE. NEW CONTROLS. ALL THE FEATURES YOU CAN HANDLE.

Get ripped out of the stands and hit with complete control of the WWE Universe.

THE GAME THAT MAY HIT TOO REAL

Hitting this hard has never been so easy. Everything from the controls to the stunning graphics has been redesigned, and feels as real as being ringside at WrestleMania.

CONTROL WWE SUPERSTARS AND CLASSIC LEGENDS

Unleash dives, kickouts, and finishers with the biggest and most realistic-looking WWE Superstars and Legends: The Rock, Sasha Banks, Goldberg, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and more.

619 YOUR WAY TO SUPERSTARDOM

Celebrate pivotal moments in Rey Mysterio’s iconic career in 2K Showcase. Booyaka!

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 free trial courtesy of Activision

That’s right, Activision is running an unrelated free trial this weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The trial will allow players to try out a variety of maps and gameplay modes free of charge. The trial will be available through Monday, December 19th.

Share This Post: