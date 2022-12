The milky sap of poinsettias also poses a potential risk to pets, as it can irritate the mouth and oesophageal of cats.

However, the Pet Poison Helpline states: “While poinsettias are commonly ‘hyped’ as poisonous plants, they rarely are, and the poisoning is greatly exaggerated.

“When ingested, mild signs of vomiting, drooling or, rarely, diarrhoea may be seen.

“If the milk sap is exposed to skin, dermal irritations (including redness, swelling and itchiness) may develop.”