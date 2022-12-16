Potion Craft is Now Available on Xbox! – Xbox Wire

Have you ever wanted to start your own potion shop and take on the role of a medieval alchemist? Well, now you’ll have that opportunity since Potion Craft is available on Xbox!

[TRAILER]

What is Potion Craft?

Potion Craft is an alchemist simulator where you play as an aspiring alchemist, physically interacting with your tools and ingredients to brew magical potions in your shop. Take orders from your shop’s visitors, explore the alchemy map to discover new recipes, and create the legendary Philosopher’s Stone to become the master alchemist!

Your main task is to brew different concoctions using the tools like a cauldron, mortar and pestle, bellows, and ladle. Every day your fellow townsfolk will come to your shop – each looking for a solution to their problems. You need to listen to and understand their needs to prepare the most suitable potion for them.

Don’t forget to put your bartering skills to work before handing over the goods. You work hard, so haggle for every gold coin! The haggling mechanics allow you to chat on different topics with your customers to negotiate the best price. But be careful, and don’t get greedy! The more complex the subject, the more chance your conversation partner has of tipping the scales in their favor!

Think carefully about whom you sell to and what you sell them though, as every decision affects your shop’s reputation. The better your shop’s reputation, the kinder (and nobler) your customers will be. If you run a shady business, however, you will be visited more often by not-so-nice individuals… with equally unpleasant requests! It’s up to you whether you want to be a kindhearted healer and friendly wizard or whether you want to do business with outlaws and witches as a dark warlock.

Learn the Art of Potion Making

Leaves, flowers, berries, roots, fruits, minerals, salts, crystals, and a plethora of mushrooms are at your mortar and pestle disposal! Ingredients can be found in the Enchanted Garden or bought from different visitors of your shop, such as the shy but charming Herbalist, the Wandering Merchant who is always ready to offer you something, the chatty and quirky Mushroomer, and others.

By experimenting with different ingredients, you can make your way around the alchemy map and discover new potion effects. You can even combine them to make your potion truly special. Just make sure to use a little common sense when combining effects; We don’t think a poisonous healing potion would have a buyer… or would it?

When you find the perfect recipe for a particular potion, you can save it in your journal to brew it easily in one go. You can also customize your potions by changing the shape of the bottles, labels, colors, and icons, as well as creating unique descriptions for each! Experiment to your heart’s content!

The sandbox style of gameplay offers different avenues of progression, and it’s up to you to figure out the best way to complete each task. Will you be a noble artisan, a greedy weasel, or an occult dark master? The destiny of your alchemist is totally up to you in Potion Craft!

Start your journey down the Alchemists Path and ignite your love for crafting with Potion Craft, available now on Xbox and with Xbox Game Pass.