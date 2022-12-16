Prince Harry sparks ‘worry’ with book publishers





Prince Harry has sparked “worry” in book publishers ahead of his memoir release in January. Royal commentator Neil Sean claimed that the Duke of Sussex is “regurgitating” the same story to the point there is nothing “new” for the book. He told Fox News: “A very good source at Penguin Randomhouse is incredibly worried because if you watch the six-part series, you can see a lot of regurgitation.

“The ultimate thing is that book is going to retail at around £25, very expensive particularly in January for a cost of living crisis. “What new could Harry put in the book? “We’ve heard the story time and time again. “I think when they signed the deal 18 months ago, they must have thought oh great but did they actually know that Harry and Meghan were going to sell out to so many other people before the publication? READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saga took ‘terrible toll’ on Queen

In a raft of bombshell allegations against his family, Harry accused his father, now the King, of saying untrue things when the Queen gathered them together at Sandringham in January 2020 in a bid to solve the Megxit crisis. Harry also claimed his brother’s office, Kensington Palace, traded negative stories just like his father’s had in the past, saying it was “heart-breaking” to see something he and William promised they would “never ever do” taking place. Just hours after the finale aired on the streaming giant on Thursday, the royal family put on a united front, with William and the Princess of Wales taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Kate’s Together at Christmas carol concert. They were joined in Westminster Abbey by the King, the Queen Consort and a host of other royals including the Countess of Wessex, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Zara and Mike Tindall. DON’T MISS:

Harry described how his final public engagement with his family as a working royal, which took place in the same Abbey on Commonwealth Day in March 2020, looked and “felt cold”. Coverage of the episodes in the media ranged from describing Harry as launching an “all-out war” on William and the royals to accusations of a “cold betrayal”. Harry called the bullying allegations against Meghan, which appeared shortly before their Oprah Winfrey interview, “institutional gaslighting”, comparing her treatment to that of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales. He also went on to claim the duchess suffered a miscarriage “because of what the Mail did” during her lawsuit battle.