Prince Harry ‘won’t be welcome back in UK’ argues Paul Burrell

Paul joined Piers Morgan on Thursday’s Uncensored to debate the three new episodes of the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, released earlier that day. The 64-year-old expressed his disappointment in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims about the Royal Family and remarked the Duke would probably not be “welcomed back again.”

Prince Harry claimed he was “screamed at” by Prince William during talks about his potential exit from the monarchy.

He also alleged how the late Queen Elizabeth II had “remained silent” during the rows.

Dissecting the series, Paul told TalkTV broadcaster Piers: “I was very saddened by all of it because I realised there’s no way back now for Harry.

“He’s abandoned his family, he’s abandoned his duty, and he’s abandoned his country.

