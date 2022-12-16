Prince Harry’s claims of Royal briefing war dismissed

Prince Harry’s claim that press officers working for different royals were locked in a briefing war with one another prior to he and Meghan Markle quitting the UK have been dismissed by the Queen’s former communications secretary. Meanwhile a US-based PR specialist has said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are fighting a “visceral emotional war” with the Royal Family – but warned the only winners will be Netflix.

Harry and Meghan’s documentary on the streaming service has damaged relations with the monarchy still further after a series of damaging claims in the latest three episodes of their documentary series to drop on the streaming service.

During the final instalments, Harry accused his brother, the Prince of Wales, of screaming and shouting at him during a tense Sandringham summit, and suggested Kensington Palace “lied to protect my brother” when it issued a statement denying a story William had effectively bullied him out.

Harry also accused his father, then Prince Charles, now the King, of saying untrue things when the Queen gathered them together at Sandringham in January 2020 in an attempt to solve the Megxit crisis.

