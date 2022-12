Among them was Brazilian national Ella Santis, 32, from London, who waited hours for the royals to arrive.

She cried: ‚ÄúPrince William, we love you. Kate, we love you. We support you!”

Ms Santis added that she loved the family “so much” while clutching a sign praising the Prince and criticising his brother.

The sign read: “Thank you Prince William for doing what every person in Britain would like to have done: To tell that ‘boy’ a few truths'”.