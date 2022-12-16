Prince William & Harry are like ‘land mines primed to explode’

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited at the Queen’s funeral for the first time since they unveiled their mother’s statue a year beforehand. However, the Duke of Sussex made many explosive claims in his Netflix documentary about the two brothers’ current relationship.

Judi James, a body language expert, broke down the body language timeline of William and Harry that led to the brothers “acting like strangers”.

She claimed: “When we look at the body language timeline of brothers William and Harry we can see the glaring evolution from complementary brothers, in what appears to be an almost exclusive, tightly bonded relationship to men acting like strangers, with their animosity barely hidden by any mask of civility as they bump up against each other in public like land mines primed to explode.

“As young boys, their body language suggested dissimilar personality traits that formed a complementary ‘fit’ when they were together.

“With their mother very much the third party when it came to fun and spontaneously emotional, loving responses, William tended to adopt a slightly more adult and conscientious approach while Harry, like his mother, was all about naughtiness and pranks,” the expert opined.

