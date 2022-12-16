Princess Leonor wears mother’s blazer – but fans say it ‘looks

Leonor opted to wear a Carolina Herrera “Prince of Wales Check Blazer in Grey”, which was previously worn by Queen Letizia in 2020.

The description for this blazer said: “This Prince of Wales check blazer features a single-breasted front with flap pockets, notched lapel and black buttons.”

The grey blazer features subtle red checked stripes, which adds a lovely bit of character to the designer garment. Especially because Princess Leonor paired her blazer with a red wool turtleneck jumper, which looked very sophisticated.

Queen Letizia previously wore this blazer in May 2020 when she visited Madrid’s wholesale Mercamadrid market during the coronavirus pandemic.

