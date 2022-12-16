Pune: 120 entries for Vijayendra Memorial Trophy Championship

Pune, December 16, 2022: A total 120 entries from across india have been confirmed for Vijayendra Kulkarni Memorial Championship series Under 16 Tennis Tournament which will be organized by Om Dalvi Memorial Trust Under the auspices of MSLTA and AITA and to be played at Maharashtra Police Tennis Gymkhana, Aundh from 17th to 23rd December 2022.

Mr.Maruti Raut, Tournament director informed that, We have received entries from Ahemdabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Satara, Karnataka. The winner got trophy, certificates and points. Pravin Zite will be the Supervisor for the event.