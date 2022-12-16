Putin labelled ‘Bellend of the year’ as village unveils penis

The co-ordinator said they plan to create and sell miniatures of the statue to raise money for a charity supporting Ukrainian refugees.

They said: “I’ve seen over the course of the year the devastation that has happened in Ukraine and that so many lives that have been displaced as a result of the war.

“So I thought, ‘I really want to help out and I want to do my bit and I want to try and raise some money to help those individuals’.”

The organiser said they want to stay anonymous to keep the “mystique” around the statue, with a further explanation about how it came to be in the village just outside Birmingham to be revealed in the coming days.

