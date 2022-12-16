Queen Letizia dons ‘signature ring’ worth £724 with dark gothic

Queen Letizia of Spain, 50, stepped out today to attend the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the FAD Youth Foundation. The royal looked elegant in a darker outfit than what she usually wears.

Queen Letizia wore a grey dress with a cow neck, a black overcoat and black suede stiletto boots today. The Queen Consort also carried her ​Mauska “Rosario” medium bag in black today, which she first debuted in 2021.

The bag retails for €345, or roughly £300.70. The description says: “Quality has been Mauska’s top priority since it was founded in 2018 and Rosario’s model was not going to be less, it’s been artfully made by expert craftsmen in Spain.

“It is adorned with the house’s signature plaque. It opens up to an interior that is large enough to store your phone, wallet, keys and cosmetics.

“It’s fitted with an internal zipped pocket plus a slip zipped pocket at the back for easy access to essentials.

