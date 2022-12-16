Categories
Racing League: Yarmouth, Chepstow and Wolverhampton added as


Yarmouth, Chepstow and Wolverhampton have been added to the Racing League fixture list for 2023 as the regional-based competition branches out.

This year’s edition saw a successful switch to seven regional teams – Ireland, London & The South, Scotland, The East, The North, Wales & The West and Yorkshire – who remain the same in 2023.

A remarkable final day 6,500/1 treble from Saffie Osborne saw Wales & The West grab the title at Newcastle this year.

Racing League 2023 fixture list

Yarmouth – July 27

Chepstow – August 10

Windsor – August 17

Newcastle – August 31

Wolverhampton – September 7

Southwell – September 13

Gosforth Park remains one of the six hosts, along with Windsor and Southwell, with the latter hosting the 2023 finale on September 13. All six meetings will be shown live on Sky Sports Racing.

Jeremy Wray, CEO of Racing League, said: “The aim is always to grow and improve the Racing League from one year to the next.

A general view of the action from Yarmouth
Image:
Yarmouth will host the opening week of the Racing League in 2023

“Moving to tracks around the regions offers the opportunity to encourage more local support, while adjusting the ratings bands of some races will broaden the number of horses and owners involved.”

The seven teams will compete over 42 races, with prize money of more than £2m up for grabs, as well as a £50,000 bonus for the winning team.



