Racing League: Yarmouth, Chepstow and Wolverhampton added as

Yarmouth, Chepstow and Wolverhampton have been added to the Racing League fixture list for 2023 as the regional-based competition branches out.
This year’s edition saw a successful switch to seven regional teams – Ireland, London & The South, Scotland, The East, The North, Wales & The West and Yorkshire – who remain the same in 2023.
A remarkable final day 6,500/1 treble from Saffie Osborne saw Wales & The West grab the title at Newcastle this year.
Racing League 2023 fixture list
Yarmouth – July 27
Chepstow – August 10
Windsor – August 17
Newcastle – August 31
Wolverhampton – September 7
Southwell – September 13
Gosforth Park remains one of the six hosts, along with Windsor and Southwell, with the latter hosting the 2023 finale on September 13. All six meetings will be shown live on Sky Sports Racing.
Jeremy Wray, CEO of Racing League, said: “The aim is always to grow and improve the Racing League from one year to the next.
“Moving to tracks around the regions offers the opportunity to encourage more local support, while adjusting the ratings bands of some races will broaden the number of horses and owners involved.”
The seven teams will compete over 42 races, with prize money of more than £2m up for grabs, as well as a £50,000 bonus for the winning team.
Source link