Raducanu announces new coach two months after sudden Tursunov

Emma Raducanu has hired a new coach ahead of the 2023 season after splitting with Dmitry Tursunov in October. The British No 1 has been without a coach since the Russian walked away from her camp but has now appointed Sebastian Sachs, who is an experienced WTA coach despite being just 30 years of age – younger than a lot of the players on the tour.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.