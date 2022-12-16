Rafael Nadal Announces Francisco Roig Is Departing His Team | ATP

Rafael Nadal announced Friday on social media that his longtime coach, Francisco Roig, is leaving his team.

“I want to inform you that Francis Roig is leaving my team and starting a new personal project as a coach… He started joining the team and worked with us together with my Uncle Toni and later with Carlos Moyá and recently Marc López,” Nadal wrote. “Francis has been an important person in my career and I am very grateful to him for all these years of work and friendship.”

Roig has worked with Nadal since 2005, before the lefty claimed his first Grand Slam title. Now Nadal is a 22-time major winner and has spent 209 weeks at World No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings in his career.

“When we started working together I was a child and together with my Uncle Toni, we started on the circuit,” Nadal said. “Francis is a great coach who knows tennis very well and has helped me a lot to get better and better. I only have words of gratitude and I wish him all the luck in the world in his new project!”