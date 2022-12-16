Ramsau (AUT): Norwegian double victory with tight photo finish





Jarl Magnus Riiber is the winner of the men’s Individual competition in Ramsau (AUT) today. The Overall World Cup leader was already in the lead after the Ski Jumping competition on HS98 today. In winterly conditions the Norwegian jumped the furthest distance of the day with 98.5 meters (136.9 pts) in the morning and took the victory of the jumping round. Therefore, he was the first one to start into the 10 km in the WM-Stadium this afternoon. Rank 2 after jumping went to yesterday’s PCR winner Ryota Yamamoto from Japan, who landed at 95 meters (130.0 pts) and went into the race 28 seconds after the Norwegian. Franz-Josef Rehrl (93.5 mts, 124.1pts) placed third, 51 seconds behind Riiber. With the strong skiers Jens Luraas Oftebro (91.5 m, +1:00 min) and Vinzenz Geiger (90.5 m, +1:07) within striking distance, a tight fight for the podium could be expected. Riiber kept his lead constant and was 42.6 seconds ahead of his direct pursuers after half the race. Yamamoto dropped out of the podium spots already on the first lap and had to admit defeat to the powerful skiers. Geiger led the chasing group after 5 km, closely followed by Johannes Lamparter (+43.0 sec) from Austria, Norwegian Oftebro (+43.3 sec), Julian Schmid (+45.2 sec) from Germany and Finn Ilkka Herola (+45.2 sec). On the last lap, the group spread further and was reduced to Oftebro (+30.8 sec), Geiger (+31.6 sec) and Lamparter (+32.6 sec), while Riiber ran a lonely race at the front. Despite losing many seconds to his pursuers, the 25-year-old crossed the finish line first and secured his 53rd World Cup victory, meanwhile the young Austrian Lamparter fell out of the podium fight, finishing 4th in the end. Geiger and Oftebro went down the home stretch together and delivered an exciting finish sprint including a photo finish, which the Norwegian (+7.9 sec) narrowly won, while Geiger (+8.0 sec) took third place. Results: Ind. Men HS98/10km SJ – 16.12.22 Ramsau am Dachstein

Overall Results: Ind. Men HS98/10km – 16.12.22 Ramsau am Dachstein









","bodyStart":"","bodyEnd":""},"_entityId":"5ff42d22dafad57d57d4daa1","_modifyDate":"2021-01-08T11:06:50.099Z","_publishDate":"2021-01-05T09:10:58.328Z"}},"page":{"native":false,"chromeless":false,"renderMode":"web","devMode":false,"originalPath":"/en/nordic-combined/nordic-combined-news-multimedia/news-multimedia/news/2022-23/ramsau-aut-riiber-jumps-to-the-lead","host":"www.fis-ski.com","lang":"en","locale":"en-US","url":{"path":["en","nordic-combined","nordic-combined-news-multimedia","news-multimedia","news","2022-23","ramsau-aut-riiber-jumps-to-the-lead"]},"path":"/en/nordic-combined/nordic-combined-news-multimedia/news-multimedia/news/2022-23/ramsau-aut-riiber-jumps-to-the-lead","allowCookies":false},"bootstrap":{"_type":"Corebine.Fisc.Bootstrap","clientId":"fisc","android":{"storeId":"","storeUrl":"http://www.google.com/","minimumSupportedVersion":"1.0","recommendedVersion":"1.0"},"ios":{"storeId":"","storeUrl":"http://www.google.com/","minimumSupportedVersion":"1.0","recommendedVersion":"1.0"},"web":{"baseUrl":"https://www.fis-ski.com/","paths":{"flags":"/static/img/flags","search":"/search","tag":"/tag","localized":{"en":{"search":"/search","tag":"/tag"}},"fixed":{"flags":"/static/img/flags"}}},"cdn":{"baseUrl":"https://cdn.corebine.com/","paths":{"flags":"/flags"},"geo":{"baseUrl":"https://cdn.corebine.com/geo/","countries":"/countries.json","countryRegions":"/countries/{countryId}/regions.json","countryCities":"/countries/{countryId}/cities.json","countryRegionsCities":"/countries/{countryId}/regions/{regionId}/cities.json"}},"api":{"baseUrl":"https://www.fis-ski.com/","paths":{"cards":"/api/cards","page":"/api/page","pageContent":"/api/page/content","pages":"/api/pages","localization":"/api/localization","sport":"/api/sport","sportLive":"/api/sport/live","sportLiveEvents":"/api/sport/live/events","s3":"/api/s3","s3Live":"/api/s3/live","geo":{"baseUrl":"https://cdn.corebine.com/api/geo/","countries":"/countries.json","countryRegions":"/countries/{countryId}/regions.json","countryCities":"/countries/{countryId}/cities.json","countryRegionsCities":"/countries/{countryId}/regions/{regionId}/cities.json"}},"files":{"_type":"Corebine.Core.Bootstrap.Config.Api.Files","liveEvents":"live-events.json"}},"custom":{"feedUrlContent":"/DB/services/cors-feeds/json/home-web-races/","feedUrl":"/DB/services/cors-feeds/json/home-web-last-results/","feedUrlLeaderBoard":"/DB/services/cors-feeds/json/home-web-leaderboard/","feedUrlMedals":"/DB/services/cors-feeds/json/home-web-medalstanding/","hrefCodes":{"seasonMode":"in-season","categoryCode":"WSC","seasonCode":"2023","Other":{"code":"other-disciplines"},"SB-CROSS":{"code":"SB","queryString":"race-discipline-id=CROSS"},"SB-PARK":{"code":"SB","queryString":"race-discipline-id=PARK"},"SB-ALPINE":{"code":"SB","queryString":"race-discipline-id=ALPINE"},"FS-CROSS":{"code":"FS","queryString":"race-discipline-id=CROSS"},"FS-PARK":{"code":"FS","queryString":"race-discipline-id=PARK"},"FS-MOAE":{"code":"FS","queryString":"race-discipline-id=MOAE"},"Generic":{"code":""},"CC":{"code":"CC"},"JP":{"code":"JP"},"NK":{"code":"NK"},"AL":{"code":"AL"},"FS":{"code":"FS"},"SB":{"code":"SB"}}},"locales":{"items":[{"title":"English","key":"en","code":"en-US"}],"defaultKey":"en"},"googleAnalytics":{"trackingId":"UA-37020873-1"},"facebook":{"appId":"000000000000000"},"cloudinary":{"baseUrl":"http://res.cloudinary.com/fis-production/image/upload/","cloudName":"fis-production","dirName":"fis-prod","cName":"assets.fis-ski.com","domain":"fis-cloudinary.corebine.com","stripCloudName":true},"bing":{"baseUrl":"https://api.cognitive.microsoft.com/bing/v7.0/search","token":"2a6174cf8ee54e59bdca7c7adca825ec"},"search":{"baseUrl":"https://api.addsearch.com/v1/search","provider":{"_type":"Corebine.Core.Search.Provider.AddSearch","token":"533fdbdccb63d9e950fc0e687c636945","domain":"www.fis-ski.com"}},"fisc":{"baseUrl":"https://www-og.fis-ski.com/DB/services/feeds-for-ajx/fis-data-search.html"},"recaptcha":{"apiKey":"6LeVoy8UAAAAAIZDWEGGuMRVPP0iA6kTCCdg2Uvm","verificationUrl":"https://ext-auth.omnigonprosuite.com/validate"},"googleTagManager":{"corebine":{"client":{"id":"GTM-PK7CPP4","auth":"59ducBOaO3mmYhV3FSXYew","preview":"env-1"}}}},"config":{"imgPath":"/static/img","theme":"white-lion","skin":""}};

corebine.i18n = {"Advertisement":"Advertisement","Age":"Age","All":"All","An error occurred during subscription":"An error occurred during subscription","An error occurred. Please, try again late":"An error occurred. Please, try again late","auth0":{"title":"Log in"},"By":"By","Close":"Close","Copy URL":"Copy URL","Data is not available":"Data is not available","Date":"Date","Download":"Download","Feeds are not available":"Feeds are not available","Follow":"Follow","Form failed to submit":"Form failed to submit","Form has been successfully submitted":"Form has been successfully submitted","Full profile":"Full Profile","I have read and accepted":"I have read and accepted","I have read and agreed to the":"I have read and agreed to the","Learn more":"Learn more","Loading...":"Loading...","loginDescription":"","More":"More","Name":"Name","New items updated":"New items updated","No data":"No data","No data available":"No data available","No results found. Please change filter settings and try again.":"No results found. Please change filter settings and try again.","No Thanks":"No Thanks","Not a member yet?":"Not a member yet?","Nothing found":"Nothing found","Now":"Now","of the website":"of the website","of this website":"of this website","OK":"OK","Open on Facebook":"Open on Facebook","Open on Instagram":"Open on Instagram","Open on Twitter":"Open on Twitter","Page not found":"Sorry, Page not found","Please check the Terms of Use":"Please check the Terms of Use","Please enter a valid e-mail format":"Please enter a valid e-mail format","Please provide your correct":"Please provide your correct","Please read our":"Please read our","Privacy statement":"Privacy statement","Read this next":"Read this next","Register":"Register","Retweet":"Retweet","Scroll down":"Scroll down","Search":"Search","See also":"See also","Select a country":"Select a country","Select a state/region":"Select a state/region","Select a state":"Select a state","Select":"Select","Share":"Share","Show more":"Show more","Sign in":"Sign in","Sorry, content is not available":"Sorry, content is not available","Sorry, something went wrong":"Sorry, something went wrong","Sponsored by":"Sponsored by","Submit Fail":"Submit Fail","Submit Success":"Submit Success","Submit":"Submit","Tag":"Tag","terms and conditions":"terms and conditions","terms of use":"terms of use","This website uses cookies to improve your experience.":"This website uses cookies to improve your experience.","Tweet":"Tweet","User subscribed successfully":"User subscribed successfully","Watch video":"Watch video","Where to watch":"Where to watch","You have read and accept the":"You have read and accept the","Jan":"Jan","Feb":"Feb","Mar":"Mar","Apr":"Apr","May":"May","Jun":"Jun","Jul":"Jul","Aug":"Aug","Sep":"Sep","Oct":"Oct","Nov":"Nov","Dec":"Dec","m":"m","1h":"1h","h":"h","minutes ago":"minutes ago","hours ago":"hours ago","I have read and agreed to the {{{terms}}}":"I have read and agreed to the {{{terms}}}","Select a city":"Select a city","Click previous slide":"Click previous slide","Click next slide":"Click next slide","Failed to submit the form. Please fill all fields":"Failed to submit the form. Please fill all fields","Email is not correct":"Email is not correct","Phone is not correct":"Phone is not correct","Field cannot be empty":"Field cannot be empty","Captcha verification was not successful":"Captcha verification was not successful","An error occurred during form submission":"An error occurred during form submission","Submitting...":"Submitting...","results":"results","Thank you! Your response has been recorded":"Thank you! Your response has been recorded","Submit another response":"Submit another response","Please enter valid email":"Please enter valid email","Please enter valid phone number":"Please enter valid phone number","Please provide valid number":"Please provide valid number","Please enter the value":"Please enter the value","Please enter the date":"Please enter the date","Please enter the time":"Please enter the time","Please provide the value":"Please provide the value","Please enter email":"Please enter email","Please enter the phone number":"Please enter the phone number","Please choose the value":"Please choose the value","Please choose the options":"Please choose the options","Please choose the option":"Please choose the option","Search query cannot be empty":"Search query cannot be empty","Search query too long":"Search query too long","Home":"Home","Events":"Events","Leaderboard":"Leaderboard","Live":"Live","Local Time":"Local Time","See All":"See All","Data is not available at this moment":"Data is not available at this moment","Rank":"Rank","Nat.":"Nat.","L":"L","M":"M","Bing":"Bing","Fisc":"Fisc","Results":"Results","Points":"Points","CET":"CET","no result":"no result","1st":"1st","2nd":"2nd","3rd":"3rd","Tied":"tied","Run":"Run","My Time":"My Time","Homepage":"Homepage","Skip to content":"Skip to content","Menu":"Menu","Show More":"Show More","an hour ago":"an hour ago"};

corebine.importQueue = corebine.importQueue || [];

corebine.import = corebine.import || function() {

let paths = [].slice.call(arguments);

return {

then: function(callback) {

corebine.importQueue.push({

paths: paths,

callback: callback

});

}

};

};





