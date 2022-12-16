Red Bull told to buy Lando Norris out of McLaren for Max

Norris was criticised for signing a long-term deal at McLaren, but hit back at his critics in the summer. “They’re clueless,” Norris said when asked what he would tell his doubters.

“I don’t know why… everyone thinks they know, he definitely could have gone here, he could have done that,” he added. But most of the time they know absolutely nothing, all these people coming up with these conclusions. I have played, let’s say, a little bit more of a long-term game rather than short-term.”

McLaren chief Andreas Seidl recently left the team to join Audi’s F1 team, and Martin Brundle believes his exit is bad news for Norris. “The big thing for McLaren is their new wind tunnel in 2024,” said Brundle. “So Lando will be looking at it thinking, why has Andreas jumped ship? What has Andreas seen at Audi, that he much prefers to McLaren?”