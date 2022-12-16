Revamp Moto Launches Buddie 25 E2W In Metaverse – Mobility

Revamp Moto Buddie

Revamp Moto has announced the launch of a transformable EV – RM Buddie 25, at a starting price of INR 66,999 and is accepting bookings for the same at INR 999.

The EV was launched in the Metaverse and features an IP 67-rated smart BMS and CAN-enabled battery pack. This allows the vehicle to travel 70 km on a single charge with a top speed of 25 kmph.

The company has developed and manufactured the battery packs in-house, which are swappable within a minute. The Buddie charges from 0-80% in one hour and 45 mins; it is smartly connected and can map 40+ parameters through smartphones.

Speaking on the launch, Pritesh Mahajan, Founder and CEO, Revamp Moto, said, “The Buddie is built on a modular utility platform where attachments like insulated box, carrier, saddle bags and many more can be swapped as per requirements in less than 30 seconds. This has been enabled keeping in mind the dynamics of people who are looking to purchase two-wheeler EVs with multiple use cases that can truly be their Buddie while constantly on the move.”

Also Read

Panache To Contract Manufacture EVs For Revamp Moto