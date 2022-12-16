Revival69 captures the beautiful madness of the 1969 Toronto Rock

Legendary Varsity Stadium show is where Alice Cooper took flight and John Lennon grounded the Beatles for good Photo by Screen Siren Pictures/Chapman Productions

Article content When: Sunday, Dec. 18; Tuesday, Dec. 20; Thursday, Dec. 22; Friday, Dec. 23.

Article content Where: Vancity Theatre, 1181 Seymour St. On Sept. 13, 1969, the crowd of 25,000 that had gathered at Varsity Stadium for the Toronto Rock and Roll Revival music festival were witness to two very big events: The birth of Alice Cooper and the death of The Beatles. With the help of a flightless bird, Cooper began his ascension to the shock-rock throne. Meanwhile, John Lennon grounded the Fab Four for good when he took to the stage with Yoko Ono and the star-studded Plastic Ono Band. Cooper and Lennon were part of a lineup of that included rock ’n’ roll vanguards Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Gene Vincent, Bo Diddley and Chuck Berry. And thrown in for good ’60s measure was The Doors.

Article content Photo by Screen Siren Pictures/Chapman Productions The story of this legendary one-day festival is the star in the Ron Chapman-directed documentary Revival69: The Concert that Rocked the World. The entertaining and enlightening documentary, co-produced by Vancouver’s Screen Siren Pictures, just finished a successful run at the Whistler Film Festival and will be showing at Vancity Theatre Dec. 18, 20, 22 and 23. It will also screen at the Vic Theatre in Victoria Dec. 16 – 22. “(It was) after this festival that John Lennon had made that decision, after having performed and gotten all that juice from being up there and being a frontman, that he was ready to leave The Beatles and went back (to England) and quit two days later,” said Chapman, who incorporated live performance footage — some of it never seen before — shot by the legendary DA Pennebaker (Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back and Monterey Pop).

Article content We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Play Video While Lennon was the star attraction — or, rather, hopefully the star attraction, as there are a lot of will-he-won’t-he-be-there moments leading up to the show — Cooper and his band were virtually unknown. Broke and up for anything, that included being the back-up band for Vincent. While getting to play Be-Bop-a-Lula for Vincent was a thrill, the chills came when the Alice Cooper band took to the stage and delivered a wildly theatrical set that included the infamous throwing of a live chicken into the crowd. Having never even seen a farm before, the kid from Detroit said he tossed the chicken, thinking it would fly away. The crowd apparently tore the poor bird to pieces and some press did the same to Cooper the next day, reporting he had bit off its head and drank its blood. Not true, but hey, why let the facts get in the way of a good, infamy building-story.

Article content “That’s really what started Alice becoming this personified villain,” says Cooper in the movie. “There was no villain in rock ’n’ roll. There was all these Peter Pans but no Captain Hook. Well, I’ll gladly be Captain Hook. I love the villain part.” The Alice Cooper story is just one of the crazy tales told in the film that focuses on co-promoters John Brower, then 22, and his 23-year-old partner Ken Walker’s gargantuan ambition. Fresh off a successful festival in June, the young Torontonians thought another festival would be a winner, but it turned out their lineup, heavy with legendary ’50s rockers, was not exciting to the kids of the day. Long story shortish, through a series of discussions Brower decided to go after Lennon. So he called up his office at Apple Records in London and asked to speak to John Lennon.

Article content Photo by Screen Siren Pictures/Chapman Productions Brower didn’t quite make it to the be-spectacled Beatle, but he did get Lennon and Ono’s right-hand man/valet/confidante, a 20-year-old named Anthony Fawcett, on the phone. And the rest, as they say, is history. And that history is captured in this film. Fawcett is one of the many great voices in this film that range from local guys who backed Chuck Berry in what rock critics say was one of his best live shows, to Robby Krieger from The Doors telling us Jim Morrison’s dislike of being filmed was the reason there is no footage of his band in action. And Rush’s Geddy Lee explaining that he dropped acid and had one of the best musical days of his life. That day, of course, was capped by Lennon’s set with a band, including Eric Clapton, that he had never played with before, and experimental art performer-wife Ono, who wailed and screamed and, at one point, climbed inside a large cloth bag.

Article content “I don’t think the audience got it at all, but they stayed with it, and he supported her. It was her show,” said Shep Gordon, Alice Cooper’s manager, who during the film admits he was the one who tossed the chicken on the stage. “I was very impressed by his love for her and his devotion to her.” Photo by Screen Siren Pictures/Chapman Productions Watching Revival69, you can’t help but compare it to today’s musical landscape and pine for a simpler time when musicians could play with anyone at any time. Public relations teams weren’t a thing then. And brand recognition and rock ’n’ roll had yet to meet. “In the ’60s, it wasn’t the music business. It was the music,” says Gordon in the film. “It’s such great rock history. It all harkens back to an era that is so far gone now. Now, we’re in that corporate rock area where everything is Live Nation, AEG. You’ve got guards everywhere, all that stuff,” said Chapman, adding there is no way in today’s controlled world that a 22-year-old newbie promotor like Brower could get anywhere near a superstar performer, let alone pitch them a show. “It is such an amazing story that speaks so much to the ’60s and the time and the spirit.

