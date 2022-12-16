Rewa and Katha’s relationship goes beyond blood ties: Sheen Dass

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth the Hindi remake of the super hit Turkish drama ‘1001 Nights’ (Binbir Gece), titled Katha Ankahee. Presenting a repentance love story like none other, the show is centered around an unforgettable wound that creates a rift between Katha and Viaan. Starring the charming actor, Adnan Khan as Viaan and the gorgeous actress Aditi Dev Sharma as Katha, the story will tug the hearts of the audience as it showcases how love emerges from the darkest of moments. The viewers have witnessed how Katha, a single mother is fighting against time to source 1 crore for her child, Aarav’s surgery. While she is broken from within, she puts on a smiling face and displays a brave side in front of Aarav. In her journey, Aarav is Katha’s strength but providing a shoulder to lean on in one of her toughest phase is her dear friend, Rewa played by the talented and beautiful actress Sheen Dass.

Acing numerous characters across TV for the past 7 years’ television actress Sheen Dass, is seen playing a pivotal character in Kathaa Ankahee as a parallel lead. She will be seen as Rewa who is one of Katha’s really close and oldest friend. Rewa has a very considerate personality and hence always puts others before her. Katha and Aarav are like her family and is always there by their side to protect and support them in whatever way possible. Hence she holds a special place in Katha’s life.

Elated to be a part of the Hindi remake of the popular Turkish series – 1001 Nights i.e., Katha Ankahee, Sheen Dass shares, “Being a part of a show that the audience has already embraced so wholeheartedly is definitely an honor for me. Although I had never worked in a remake, but there was no turning back once I was offered this role. When I was narrated the story, I was moved by the core concept of the show that revolves around a repentance love story; I am sure Katha Ankahee will do the same to the audience. My character Rewa is a very endearing character and you can easily relate to her because of her friendly and considerate nature. Like, I can relate to Rewa, and the bond she has with Katha is one of those relationship that goes beyond blood ties and is beyond what the audience has yet to see. Being Katha’s closest friend, Rewa understands the pain she is going through seeing Aarav’s critical condition; therefore, she is always there for Katha as a shoulder to lean on. She treats Katha’s struggle as her own struggles; hence she always advices and motivates Katha with ideas so that she doesn’t give up. She truly is an example of a perfect friend who is always there by your side whether its in your good or bad times. I am really happy to be working along with such a talented team and it’s been a great experience so far. Hope the audience enjoy watching it as there is so much for them to experience as the story progresses.”