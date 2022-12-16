Ricochet Anti-Cheat Is Reportedly Banning Innocent Call of Duty

Having had its success fly silently under the radar in Warzone 2, the anti-cheat software has decided that it needs another minute in the limelight. Like a spoilt school child, it’s started playing up for attention.

Ricochet is back to its scintillating worst. The software has been integrated efficiently into both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, with cheaters being few and far between. It has worked so well, Infinity Ward needed to make its own bug to promote wall hacks.

However, Ricochet wants back in the headlines, and with this, it’s now decided to permanently ban innocent players.

Is Ricochet Banning Innocent Call Of Duty Players?

Former Microsoft employee Mike Swanson describes himself as a casual Call of Duty player, but his attempts to play Modern Warfare 2 have been halted. In a new blog post, Swanson claimed that his account has been banned from action following a session of crashes and bugs.

After eight attempts at playing MW2 – resulting in a barrage of DEV ERRORs and corrupted file messages – Swanson explained that he logged off, only to be permanently banned from the multiplayer side of the game.

The ex-Microsoft employee claimed that the message is clear from Activision: “You’ve been banned for doing something, we can’t tell you what you did, please don’t do it again (or we might ban you from our other games), and oh, thanks for the money.”

Will Call of Duty Fix Its Ricochet?

Swanson’s claims come after a range of players have said similar things on Reddit. While less-reputable players might not have been able to skate past the cheating allegations, Swanson’s claims have now struck a nerve within the fan base.

According to the blog post, Activision has refused to offer reasons behind the ban, meaning that they can “permanently ban your account for any reason, never tell you why, provide no recourse, and keep your money.”

The developer theorised that Ricochet noticed crashes and confused this with manipulation of the systems, or even noticed other background software like MSI Afterburner, NVIDIA GeForce Experience, or Discord and mistaken these for a cheat program.

Unfortunately, this might be the case with many innocent players, and they will never be able to know the reason behind their ban, as Activision refuses to refute it.