Riu Plaza España metaverse setting for new Rayden single

Madrid artist Rayden just released his new single “Multiverso” and chose the digital twin of the Riu Plaza España’s 360º terrace on AltSpace to do so. He thus became the first Spanish artist to release a single in this unique RIU-branded space on the metaverse with spectacular views of the centre of Madrid. For RIU, this was the first big event held in this environment, which was unveiled last June. It is a bold commitment to offering his fans an innovative and unique experience made possible thanks to RIU’s collaboration with Warner Music Spain.

This new single is the fifth song to come out from what will be his next album and he released it right after closing his successful 2022 tour of Spain and Latin America. Rayden is now planning concerts for 2023, but is especially focused on creating new songs like “Multiverso”, in which he invites us to reflect on our own lives, the decisions we make and how they determine who we are today… but what if there are other versions of ourselves stemming from what we did not do?

Riu Plaza España became the first hotel in Spain to open on the metaverse. It chose AltSpace to do so and, thanks to a talented team, it was able to recreate the most characteristic elements of its building with incredible detail. The star space is definitely the rooftop, which combines a virtual recreation of the terrace with real views of the city of Madrid. A combination making this space one of the most appealing on the metaverse for any type of event. In this case, real artist performances were fused over a fully virtual stage. This is a resource RIU already used to integrate its real receptionist Michael in the lobby of the digital RIU Plaza España.

To enjoy the Rayden concert again, users only need to log into AltSpace (Altvr.com), with their virtual reality headset or any other device, and enter the RIU Plaza España world using the code: NTM491

About Warner Music Spain

Warner Music Spain is part of Warner Music Group, an international music content company. Warner Music Spain discovers, develops, distributes and promotes artists. It also specialises in marketing its catalogue with compilations and reissues, as well as synch licensing for advertising, film and television. www.warnermusic.es

About RIU Hotels & Resorts

The international RIU chain was founded in Mallorca by the Riu family in 1953 as a small holiday firm and is still owned by the family’s third generation. The company specialises in holiday resorts and over 75% of its establishments offer its acclaimed All Inclusive by RIU service. With the inauguration of its first city hotel in 2010, RIU is expanding its range of products with its own line of city hotels called Riu Plaza. RIU Hotels & Resorts now has 100 hotels in 20 countries. In 2021, the chain welcomed 4,2 million guests and provided jobs for a total of 28,004 employees. RIU is currently the world’s 32nd ranked chain, one of the Caribbean’s most popular, the second largest in Spain in terms of revenue and the fourth largest in number of rooms.

For further information please visit: www.riu.com.

