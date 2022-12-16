Royals ‘looking ahead to new year’ with no ‘negativity’





The Royal Family is gearing up for the New Year as they plan to look forward with no “negativity” amid the claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their latest part of the Netflix documentary. Sources from the Palace have revealed that despite “a great deal of sadness” in the family at the nature of Harry and Meghan’s departure from the Firm, senior royals were “looking forward to 2023”.

Those close to the King and Prince William say they did not watch the series, but relied on aides’ briefings. Courtiers said the royals would continue to offer no response, with one source telling the Queen: “The preference is to take their charge from the late Queen, to keep calm and carry on. “The late Queen said it best with her assessment that ‘recollections may vary’ and that is certainly the feeling in the camp. “The family believe there is far more value in a dignified silence and honouring the Queen’s long-held mantra of duty before everything.

“Those working in the institution are united in having no negativity within the family and everyone is looking ahead to the new year and all supporting each other the best they can.” In the latest and final episodes of the Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan describe why they decided to give up their royal duties and move to the US, claiming they were not supported by the Royal Family during a barrage of negative press that was mainly directed at Meghan. The Duke of Sussex also spoke about his fallout with his brother Prince William in the latest episodes. In 2020 the Duke and Duchess went to Sandringham, the royal estate in Norfolk, to discuss scenarios for the couple’s royal role with Harry’s father King Charles – then Prince Charles – as well as his brother and grandmother, the late Queen. READ MORE: Diana’s brother breaks silence following final Netflix episodes

During the service, arranged by the Princess of Wales for 2,000 members of the public who had worked to help others, the Prince spoke of how Jesus “inspired people to commit themselves to the best interests of others” with a mission to “serve, not be served”. Quoting from Queen Elizabeth II’s 2012 Christmas Speech, he said: “At Christmas, I am always struck by how the spirit of togetherness lies also at the heart of the Christmas story.”