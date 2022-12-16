Rugged Servers Market Growth Forecasts at 6.3% CAGR, by 2027 with

New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Insight Partners published latest research study “ Rugged Servers Market Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Trends and Technology Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Universal and Dedicated); End-User (Aerospace, Military, Industrial, Energy & Power, Others), and Geography”; The global rugged servers market growth is fuelled by continuous efforts in developing robust rugged servers, significant demand from defense forces and stimulating oil & gas and mining sectors.

Global Rugged Servers Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 2.41 Billion in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 3.85 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 6.3% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 147 No. of Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 71 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type; End-User and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Global Rugged Servers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The top five companies in the rugged servers market include Core Systems, Crystal Group, Inc., Mercury Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Sparton Rugged Electronics. The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current rugged servers solution portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up-gradation, mergers & acquisitions, and other joint activities. There are various other notable players in the global rugged servers market ecosystem, such as Systel, Inc., Trenton Systems, Inc., CP Technologies LLC, NCS Technologies, Inc., and EMET. Few of the important market initiatives and product developments from the industry are mentioned below:

2020 : Systel, Inc. was selected to support the U.S. Navy’s Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) system with rugged high-density computing servers. Systel will support NTCDL in partnership with Falstrom Company.

2019 : Sparton Corporation announced the completion of its acquisition by Sparton Parent, Inc. an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.

Rugged Servers Market in APAC to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027:

The demand for ruggedized data centers and ruggedized servers is accentuating at a noteworthy pace. The need of rugged devices among the military forces is credited to their ability to cope up with rough usage by users at various remote locations, where the environment is unfavorable for various consumer-grade technologies and systems. Moreover, the need to store the vast amount of data collected from various sources is also propelling the demand for rugged servers, as these servers are offered with high-end security solutions. With an objective to secure significantly large volumes of confidential data, the military forces worldwide are seeking ruggedized data centers and servers.

APAC holds the second-largest share in the rugged servers market. The Chinese and Indian governments are heavily investing in respective military forces to equip them with the most advanced technologies, including rugged servers. In addition, the presence of substantial numbers of companies providing military-grade or rugged servers to various countries in the world significantly contributes to the market growth in APAC.

Global Rugged Servers Market – Growth Drivers:

With the rising digitalization is one of the significant factors which is supporting the innovative customer-centric business framework. The rising adoption of cloud-based applications is one of the significant factors driving the rugged servers market across the globe. The rapid interruption of cloud storage in data storage, faced by the cloud service providers globally, is robustly focusing on offering centralized computation through a data center. Thus, to meet the increasing requirement for cloud computing technology across data center construction projects in different enterprises, the integration of rugged servers is also growing across various economies. For instance, the mounting investments towards data center construction projects, specifically in the cold, hot, extreme pressure, or any other harsh environment across different regions, positively impact the growth of the rugged servers market. Furthermore, the mounting focus on data center construction, which demands the integration of rugged servers in the military sector, is also projected to drive the demand for rugged servers in the forecast period.

Several rugged servers are designed to work in harsh environments, including extreme temperature, shock, vibrations, sand, and dust conditions, to meet IEEE and IEC industrial standards, along with other industry standards such as MIL-STD-167-1, MIL-STD-461E / F, MIL-STD-810F, and MIL-S-901-D. Further, the increasing military budgets worldwide, to develop the rugged computer systems for ensuring safety against security threats, are supporting the growth of the rugged servers market.

Key Findings of Study:

Oil & gas and mining are the two most attractive sectors from the technology developer’s perspective, as they are showcasing higher traction for the implementation of advanced technologies. Further, there has been tremendous adoption of advanced technologies in the manufacturing sector over the past years. The trend of adoption of advanced technologies drives greater attention toward sophisticated and rugged data centers and servers. The oil & gas and mining sectors encounter harsh environments, which degrade the quality of traditional data centers and servers.

