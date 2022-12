Odesa, located in the Black Sea, was also targeted, including the cities of Vinnytsia, Poltava, and the northern Sumy region.

There was no immediate word of casualties, as air defence systems went into operation across Ukraine.

It was also unclear what infrastructure had been hit.

“The enemy is massively attacking,” Oleksii Kuleba, head of Kyiv’s regional military administration, said in a post on Telegram.