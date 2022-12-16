Russia sends horror threat as NATO assets now ‘legitimate

The military-political leadership of Ukraine and the armed forces of its allies will now be considered “legitimate military targets”, Security Council Deputy Head Dmitry Medvedev wrote on the Telegram. According to him, during the conflict with Ukraine, issues of legal military purposes are interpreted differently. At the same time, there are “rules of conduct in times of war (jus in bello), which originate in sacred sources.”

Medevedev has listed the criteria of another nation’s army which he believes would classify them as legitimate targets.

The first would be “any enemy troops (legal combatants and illegal combatants) that are not officially withdrawn from its armed forces.”

They would also be: “Any military and auxiliary equipment of the enemy” and “any objects related to military infrastructure, as well as civilian infrastructure that contributes to the achievement of military goals.”

The deputy head of the Security Council attributed bridges, transport stations, roads, energy facilities, factories and workshops, at least partially fulfilling military orders, to the last point.