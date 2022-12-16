Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 296 of the

The second mass air attack in days has been launched by Russia across Ukraine with a barrage of rockets fired at several regions across the country. The aim of the mass attack, authorities said, appeared to be to destroy Ukraine’s power grid in the hope that damaging Ukraine in the rear will enable Russia to make gains on the battlefield.

In the capital, Kyiv, explosions have been heard in the south western district of Holosiivkyi, on Ukraine’s right bank, as well as the eastern districts of Dniprovskyi and Desnyanskyi, according to Kyiv’s mayor Vitaliy Klitschko. It is not yet clear if the rockets hit their targets or the sounds were that of Ukraine’s air defence. So far hits have been reported in the southern city of Kryvih Rih, where a residential building, not energy facility was struck. The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshehnko, said there may be victims under the rubble and emergency services were on the scene.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s eastern and central regions of Kharkiv and Poltava, the authorities have reported power outages. The governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed that energy infrastructure had been hit and Ukraine’s public broadcasts Suspilne said there were power outages in the region. Neighbouring Polatava region is without electricity, according the mayor of the city of Poltava, Oleksandr Fedoryuk. The sound of air defence could also heard in the regions of Dnipro, Ternipol, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kivrohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia.

A senior Ukrainian presidential official said on Friday that emergency power shutdowns were being brought in across the country after Russian missiles hit energy facilities in several regions. Russia launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine, the latest in a wave of attacks on critical infrastructure.

Two people have died and a further five injured including two children after a rocket hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, the head of Dnipro region, Valentyn Reznichenko said on his Telegram. The injured are being treated in hospital. The building’s entrance was destroyed in the attack, he added.

At least eight people were killed and 23 injured by Ukrainian shelling in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region of Ukraine, Russia’s state TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing an unidentified source in the emergency services. The shelling destroyed a building in the village of Lantrativka and some people were trapped under rubble, TASS said.

Vladimir Putin is preparing for a major new offensive in the new year, Ukraine’s defence minister has said. In an interview with the Guardian, Oleksii Reznikov, said evidence was emerging that the Kremlin was preparing a broad new campaign despite a series of humiliating battlefield setbacks for Russia in recent months. Referring to Russia’s partial mobilisation of about 300,000 soldiers, Reznikov suggested that while half – often after receiving minimal training – were being used to reinforce Moscow’s forces now, the remainder were being prepared more thoroughly for future offensives.

Putin will visit Belarus on Monday, AFP is reporting, citing the Minsk presidential press service. Putin’s visit comes as the UK warns that Belarus is reportedly holding “readiness exercises”. Russia has also deployed extra units of mobilised reservists to Belarus. The UK Ministry of Defence wrote that Belarusian troops would be unlikely to constitute a force capable of conducting a successful new assault into northern Ukraine.

The head of Ukraine’s armed forces believes Russia will make a renewed attempt at capturing the capital, Kyiv, after its previous attack was repelled earlier this year. In an interview with the Economist, Gen Valeriy Zaluzhny said he was trying to prepare for Russian forces to have another go at taking the city, possibly in February or March.

European Union states should buy arms jointly to replenish stocks after supplying Ukraine, said the bloc’s defence agency, warning the United States may not always be able to shield Europe from threats. “The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine demonstrates our capability shortfalls,” said Jiri Sedivy, chief executive of the European Defence Agency, an EU body that helps the bloc’s governments to develop their military capabilities.

Russian shelling killed two people, including a Red Cross worker, in Kherson on Thursday and completely cut power in the southern city, Ukrainian officials said, with temperatures near freezing. Moscow-allied officials in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, meanwhile, said they had come under some of the heaviest shelling in years from Ukrainian forces, leaving one person dead.

Russia is to double the number of test launches of its intercontinental ballistic missiles to eight next year from four in 2022, the commander of strategic rocket forces was quoted as saying on Friday. Sergei Karakayev told the military newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda that the eight test flights would be scheduled from two launch sites – one near Murmansk in the north, the other near Volgograd in the south.

The US military announced it would expand training in Germany of Ukrainian military personnel. Starting in January, 500 troops a month would be trained, building on more than 15,000 Ukrainians trained by the US and its allies since April.