Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian missiles pound Ukraine’s

THE TIMES OF INDIA | Dec 16, 2022, 20:03:57 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward, in his conversation with Russian President Putin, said the PMO. The two leaders also reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence & security cooperation, and other key areas.