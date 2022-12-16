Sadiq Khan grants major London ULEZ exemption to thousands of

Next year, London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) will be expanded to include all of the capital on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Vehicles must meet strict emission standards to drive in the ULEZ including Euro 4 petrol and Euro 6 for diesel.
Motorcycles and mopeds must adhere to the Euro 3 emissions standards, with any non-compliant vehicle facing the £12.50 daily fee.
Disability campaigners hailed a major win earlier this month after the announcement of the ULEZ expansion, with greater exemptions for those with disabilities.
Blue Badge holders need to pay the ULEZ charge unless their vehicle meets the ULEZ emission standards or is registered with the DVLA as having a “disabled” or “disabled passenger vehicle” tax class.
Keepers of vehicles registered in these tax classes benefit from a grace period where they are exempt from paying the ULEZ charge until October 24, 2027.
This is reliant on people being in receipt of Attendance Allowance and holding a Blue Badge.
From October 25, 2027, they will need to pay the daily ULEZ charge for their “disabled” or “disabled passenger vehicle” tax class vehicle if it does not meet the ULEZ emission standards.
There were fears that there would be limited exceptions to the ULEZ zone which could leave many at risk of facing the £12.50 daily charge.
It is believed that 280,000 more disabled people in and around the capital will be able to benefit from the new ULEZ temporary exemptions.
A spokesperson for Inclusion London said: “We as Londoners all want to live in a city with clean air free from pollution. This will have a hugely positive impact on disabled Londoners as well.
“We are delighted the mayor has listened to our concern about the disproportionately negative impact of ULEZ charges on disabled people, many of whom will not be able to afford a new car or are unable to travel by public transport.
“There are significant improvements in the scheme when it comes to disabled people.
“We welcome the exemptions and the enhanced funding for disabled Londoners through the scrappage scheme.
“We do believe that the ultimate aim should be to ensure every disabled Londoner who is not able to travel by public transport has access to a ULEZ-compliant car.
“We look forward to working with the mayor and Transport for London to ensure we achieve this goal.”
However, the charity did question whether the enhanced scrappage amount of £5,000 to purchase Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (WAVs) would be sufficient.
It said the average additional cost of a WAV is £30,000 and is not a “one size fits all approach”.
TfL said it would “continue to explore with London boroughs how those holding blue badges who are not automatically eligible under the proposed benefits criteria for the grace period could be eligible”.
