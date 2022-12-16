Sadiq Khan grants major London ULEZ exemption to thousands of

Next year, London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) will be expanded to include all of the capital on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Vehicles must meet strict emission standards to drive in the ULEZ including Euro 4 petrol and Euro 6 for diesel.

Motorcycles and mopeds must adhere to the Euro 3 emissions standards, with any non-compliant vehicle facing the £12.50 daily fee.

Disability campaigners hailed a major win earlier this month after the announcement of the ULEZ expansion, with greater exemptions for those with disabilities.

Blue Badge holders need to pay the ULEZ charge unless their vehicle meets the ULEZ emission standards or is registered with the DVLA as having a “disabled” or “disabled passenger vehicle” tax class.

Keepers of vehicles registered in these tax classes benefit from a grace period where they are exempt from paying the ULEZ charge until October 24, 2027.

