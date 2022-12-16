Save £43 off Yankee Candle Gift Set that’s a ‘great Christmas





It’s the weekend before Christmas which means that gift shopping is well and truly on the way. Candles always make a great gift for any home and Amazon’s now running an offer on a Yankee Candle set that has over 2,000 glowing reviews.

Yankee Candle is known for its beautifully smelling candles are are always a popular choice for Christmas. A perfect gift for any household, Amazon is now slashing the Yankee Candle Gift Set from £72 to £29.99, saving £43 off its usual price. It features a new 2022 collection and is Amazon’s bestseller for candle sets, with shoppers praising its beautiful aromas and longevity. The set includes eight specially chosen scent candles and accessories that are already pre-boxed, so all you need to do is buy and give.

There are Christmas-themed candles in the gift set with scents like Spiced Orange, Evergreen Mist in a range of sizes from 49g to 411g and burn times range from 15 hours for votive candles to 75 hours for medium-sized candles. Inside, shoppers will also discover a Illume-Lid candle top, which helps distribute the fragrance by levelling the flame burn. There is also a wick trimmer which helps reduce tunnelling, which is when only a small portion of wax around the wick starts melting. Popular with shoppers, you’ll need to hurry as the deal is only running until Thursday December 22, 2022.

Shoppers have hailed the Yankee Candle gift set as an amazing present and that the candles have a long burn time. Nat said: “Great Christmas present idea!” Nic2011 agreed: “Bought it as a gift for a friend to open leading up to Christmas and she loves it and the different scents from each candle is amazing and the burning time is long lasting and for the price I’m impressed.” Alyssa also added: “For the last few years I have bought this gift set for my friend who happens to be my son’s godmother. She adores the candles and for me it is excellent value.”