Save £90 off Dyson Supersonic and Corrale for four days with deal

Savvy shoppers will know that taking advantage of flash discounts on popular items can save money, and Dyson’s hair tools are some of the most popular available.

How to redeem deal?

To redeem the deal, you must be a new Top Cashback member and sign up via this link – this link will allow you to redeem a £15 sign up bonus.

Here’s how you can redeem the offer.

1. Join Top Cashback and sign up here.

2. Search for Boots and select “Get Cashback Now”

3. Shop on Boots, add the straighteners or hairdryer or spend at least £15 or more, then checkout as usual.

4. The sign up bonus and cash back will appear in your Top Cashback account within seven days of your purchase. The cash back will become payable after the Boots returns period is over and they have paid Top Cashback the commission for your purchase.