Serena Williams absence is causing Naomi Osaka ‘surreal’

Four-time Grand Slam title winner Naomi Osaka says she is struggling to come to terms with the fact tennis legend Serena Williams is ‘evolving away from tennis’. Osaka, aged 25, said it’s ‘surreal’ to imagine Williams not on the tennis tour this season.
American star Williams announced before the US Open that she was planning to retire and was “evolving away from tennis” – sparking emotional scenes at the tournament as fans flocked to say farewell to the 23-time Grand Slam winner.
Osaka, who has won the US and Australian Open twice, says that it feels ‘surreal’ that the American is making her exit from tennis. The Japanese star told TODAY with Hoda and Jenna: “To me, it feels definitely surreal and I’m almost like I think she’s coming back.
“But you know how you’re just like this can’t be happening kind of thing. So, it was one of those moments for me but I’m really grateful that she told everyone, so we at least got the chance to watch her (at the US Open).”
The 25-year-old returned for the 2022 season but has spent most of this year focusing on her off-court commitments while also suffering injuries – which has meant she has only played ten events resulting in her ranking falling. Osaka has hinted at a fuller tennis season in 2023 and also says she has started to become more comfortable talking publicly.
She added: “I think I’m slowly getting comfortable with using my voice, but for me it was probably during quarantine like when Covid first came out. I didn’t have anything to do, so I sat by myself and I was just thinking about my life and what I want to accomplish and I think all in all I just wanted to feel like I didn’t shy away from issues that I felt heavy in my heart.”
