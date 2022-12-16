Shirley Ballas addresses ‘difficult’ elimination after

Strictly Come Dancing judge, Shirley Ballas appeared on Friday’s This Morning to chat about the final with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. The ITV hosts quizzed the head judge on the series so far, and grilled her on who she thinks will take home the Glitterball trophy.

Tomorrow night, Molly Rainford, Fleur East, Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin will dance for the final time before one is crowned the winner.

However, speaking about the latest series, Shirley admitted: It’s one of the strongest finals we’ve ever had… everybody is fighting to get that mirror ball.”

Last weekend, Will Mellor was given the boot after landing in the dance-off.

Shirley admitted usually she’s “very clear” about who she is voting off, but when it came to Will, “it was very difficult”.

