Shirley Ballas addresses ‘difficult’ elimination after

Strictly Come Dancing judge, Shirley Ballas appeared on Friday’s This Morning to chat about the final with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. The ITV hosts quizzed the head judge on the series so far, and grilled her on who she thinks will take home the Glitterball trophy.
Tomorrow night, Molly Rainford, Fleur East, Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin will dance for the final time before one is crowned the winner.
However, speaking about the latest series, Shirley admitted: It’s one of the strongest finals we’ve ever had… everybody is fighting to get that mirror ball.”
Last weekend, Will Mellor was given the boot after landing in the dance-off.
Shirley admitted usually she’s “very clear” about who she is voting off, but when it came to Will, “it was very difficult”.
“I thought the judges were going to agree on somebody and they didn’t,” she told the hosts.
“And it was it was left to me. It was very very difficult because [the contestants] have all tried so hard.”
Commenting on actor Will being the last to leave in the semi-finals last week, Shirley added: “He was a superstar in his own right.”
Detailing the judges’ process, the dance pro said: “It is really small details and you know, you look at both couples and it becomes a preference at the end of the day.
When asked if the same applied to Strictly, Shirley replied: “Going into the final, it’ll be down to the general public but I have full faith that they will pick the right winner.
“Everybody who’s made the final is a winner in their own right, I wouldn’t like to call it.
“The audience at home will have a voice and speak.”
Shirley may have kept tight-lipped about who she wants to win the show, but Alison had a prediction of her own.
