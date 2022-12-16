Signs you are a second choice in a relationship

No one wants to be the second option. We are in a generation wherein you need to constantly check where you stand in a love relationship or friendship.

A lot of people realise only after a long while that their partner or friends have other important people and that they are not loved genuinely or wholeheartedly.

To avoid wasting your time and energy in a relationship, in this article you will find possible signs that you are someone’s second option.

1. They cancel plans often

When you notice your partner or friends canceling your meetups, dinners, or dates consistently, it is an indication that they are too busy for you. It is not that they are extremely busy, it just shows that they would rather spend their time with their first choice or close friend.

They also cancel plans at the last minute when you are dressed and excited about the meeting.

2. They make excuses

Excuses are normal, but when they become consistent in a relationship, it is a wake up call to figure out what is wrong. This is one of the most prominent signs that indicates you are a second choice. Your partner or friends give excuses why they can’t meet up, visit you or even spend time with you. It is an indication that plans with you can wait while they concentrate on something or someone else.

3. They show up late for you

When someone consistently arrives late for a meeting, it may indicate that they do not value or respect your time. It just shows that you are not worth their time and that they don’t put your feelings into consideration.

4. They hide you from their friends.

If their family or friends know nothing about you, it shows they’ve mentioned nothing about you to their friends or family.

Most uncommitted partners hide their lovers from people around them. If they feel ashamed about you or hide you from their relatives, it is a wakeup call that you are not yet in a relationship and that you are just an option. It also means you mean nothing to them, and they are not proud of you enough to show you to the world.

5. They forget important information about you.

I have realized that we hold dear to our hearts important information about the people we love so much. We keep their birthday dates, dates plan, meetings and other personal information about them. This is because we are always eager to celebrate them and show them how much they mean to us.

If it is only Facebook that reminds your friends or partner that it is your birthday, it is a sign that you are not dear to them.

6. They don’t call or return calls often

Communication is one of the pillars of a relationship. If you notice you are the only one trying to reach out to your partner or friends all the time, it shows you are the one making efforts to sustain the friendship or relationship.

