Single and ready to mingle? 5 tips to find love in the new year

The New Year is knocking on our doors and the festive season is already upon us. Holidays are especially tough when you are single and sometimes people start feeling a sense of despair and start believing that love just isn’t meant for them! While it’s perfectly okay to be single, there’s no reason why you should feel love won’t find its way to you. Ruchita Sud, Relationship expert at Aisle, a popular dating app, lists out some tips for finding love in 2023.

Figure out your priorities

Here’s some food for thought – no partner can fulfill your needs if you don’t know what they are in the first place. Maybe you want something long-term, or it’s important that your desi mom approves of your partner, or maybe you just want someone who likes the same ice cream flavour as you. The point is, figuring out what you want will help you avoid wasting energy on a relationship that may not work for you.

Open mind = New possibilities

Yes… this is a cliche, and keeping an open mind is easier said than done. But, if you find yourself being negative about every new opportunity that comes your way, chances are, you might let something worthwhile go. Keeping an ‘open mind’ makes space for a new perspective on life. Here’s not to say that you should throw your opinions out the window, but it might not be such a bad idea to give the ‘ideal partner checklist’ some wiggle room.

Also read: Older woman dating younger man: 6 helpful tips for lovers for a smooth relationship

Make yourself the sheep, the wolves will eat you

Situationships, explori-dating (a combination of ‘exploring’ and ‘dating’), sober-dating, fast-forwarding… the relationship trends are endless. Before you jump onto the urban-dictionary bandwagon, take some time to consider your true motivations. Is hopping onto the latest trend just a new way to avoid the dreaded FOMO? The holiday season can be rough. It’s hard to stop yourself from latching onto the most convenient option to avoid being alone. It’s important to remember that the newest relationship trend is only a passing phase. When it fades, so will the relationship.

Rest, recover, repeat

The only way to find something new is to first move on from the things (or people) that are holding you back. Take it slow, be gentle with yourself, and allow yourself to heal from your past experiences. Repeat that until you’re ready to let someone new into your life. Our advice? When looking for a new partner – let go of the baggage first. New adventures require you to pack light.

Time is a myth

Some people find love at 12 years old over a shared school tiffin, and some find love at 62 at a mithai shop. Every experience, good or bad, comes with its own little lessons. The timeline of it all is irrelevant. So, don’t be in a hurry to find your forever. Take your time and enjoy the ride. After all, it’s better to be single than in a terrible relationship!

Also read: Looking for love? Top 5 popular online dating apps in India – take your pick!



(Ruchita Sud is a relationship expert at dating app Aisle)