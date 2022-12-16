Sinisa Mihajlovic dead: Football legend dies just months after





Sinisa Mihajlovic has tragically passed away at the age of 53 following a devastating battle with leukaemia. The Serbian football icon, who was renowned for his incredible free-kicks during his playing days, was in charge of Bologna as recently as September before being sacked by the Italian club.

Mihajlovic, who was a defender or midfielder, had been undergoing treatment on the illness but had vowed to soldier on and continue his coaching career that has seen him manage six different Italian clubs over the course of 14 years. However, the legend has now sadly passed away after spending his final hours in a Rome clinic after his health deteriorated. The former Yugoslavia international was an iconic player in the late 1990s and early 2000s particularly in Italy, where he wrote his name into the history books. After moving to Roma in 1992, he also spent time with Sampdoria, Lazio and Inter Milan before retiring in 2006.

However, it wasn’t long before he got into coaching after being appointed assistant manager at Inter in 2006. Spells with Bologna, Catania, Fiorentina, Serbia national team, Sampdoria, Milan, Torino and Sporting would follow before Mihajlovic returned to Bologna in 2019. As a player, he scored a remarkable 28 goals in Serie A solely from free-kicks alone. It remains a record in Italy that is yet to have been broken. He also scored a stunning free-kick hat-trick in one game for Lazio against Sampdoria in 1998.

Mihajlovic was married to former Italian broadcaster Arianna Rapaccioni and leaves behind five children. They include three sons and two daughters, one of which – Virginia – now has a daughter herself. His illness was originally confirmed way back in July 2019 and came as a major shock to Italian football, where Mihajlovic is widely respected for his career as a player and coach. “I respect the illness, I will face it, with my chest puffed out, looking it in the eyes, the way I always have done”, he said definitely several years ago during the early stages of his fight.

He was diagnosed with an acute form of leukaemia but still opted to remain in charge of Bologna while he battled the illness. Mihajlovic underwent a bone marrow transplant following three cycles of chemotherapy but sadly the treatment was unsuccessful. A whole of big names have already begun to pay tribute to the Serbian cult hero, whose passing has been received with immense sadness throughout the world of football. Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic took to Instagram to post a picture of Mihajlovic with his very own personal message that was written in Serbian. Serie A clubs and the official league Twitter account have also paid tribute to the late coach.