Sir Mick Jagger, 79, pops out for pint at London pub with brother

Sir Mick Jagger, 79, took a trip down memory lane with his younger brother Chris, 74, as the pair attended Putney pub The Half Moon together.

The venue had given Mick and legendary band The Rolling Stones performance opportunities when they were first starting out.

However, this week, he was on the other side of the stage, watching from the sidelines as Slim Chance – a band originally formed by the late Small faces star Ronnie Lane – played.

Mick looked understated in his black button-up winter coat and a baseball cap to shield him from the cold.

He placed an affectionate arm around his brother Chris, who stood out aesthetically by opting for a slightly psychedelic-inspired print on his shirt.