Softball Releases the 2023 Schedule – USF Athletics

TAMPA, FLA. December 16, 2022 – The University of South Florida’s head softball coach Ken Eriksen has announced the 2023 softball schedule. The schedule includes 40 games inside the USF Softball Stadium and 16 away contests.



“Once again, we’ve put together a very exciting schedule for sports fans to come out and enjoy topflight softball,” said Eriksen. “It would be hard pressed to find another fastpitch softball schedule that has the potential to fill the stands every night at USF. To have 12 games slated for opponents that are ranked in the Top 20; seven more games in the top 50 and add 9 more in the top 100. 50 percent of our schedule is against Top 100 programs so the challenge every night is there. Add to the fact that being in Tampa allows us to attract teams from all over to play in a stadium environment that is exciting and intimate. This makes for a great fan experience. Having programs like Michigan, Florida, Clemson, Tennessee, Michigan State, Kansas, Penn State, Illinois, and Texas come in here says a lot about them wanting to play against top notch competition. We will be prepared for standing room only crowds.”



The Bulls will be the host to five non-conference tournaments this season, welcoming 10 teams that made it to the 2022 regionals including the 2022 National Runner-up’s, Texas Longhorns.



South Florida will open the regular season on February 9th as they host Michigan at 6 p.m. They also welcome Boston College, Boston University, St. Joseph’s and Illinois State for the for the USF-Rawlings Invitational.



After the annual TaxAct Clearwater Invitational, the Bulls will come home for a 28-game homestand, highlighted by games against Clemson, Tennessee, Lehigh, Florida, Illinois, and Texas.



USF will start their 2023 American Conference slate with East Carolina on March 24 before heading to Kansas for a three-game series against Wichita State.



Along with East Carolina, the Green and Gold will welcome Tulsa from April 6-8 and Memphis from April 28-30 for their home conference series in 2023.



South Florida will travel the 97.9 miles to Orlando for a weekend series with the Central Florida Knights from April 21-23. They will close out the regular season with the Houston Cougars.



The 2023 American Conference Tournament will be hosted by the Bulls inside of the USF Softball stadium from May 11-13.



The Bulls return 20 players from last season’s roster including veterans Meghan Sheehan , Megan Pierro , Emilee Hanlon and Josie Foreman . The Bulls welcome 10 newcomers, six freshmen and four transfers.



USF will once again offer its Double Play Pass for the 2023 season which includes a ticket to every baseball and softball game for the low price of $75. To purchase a Double Play Pass, click here or call 1-800-Go-Bulls. Single game tickets are expected to go on sale in January.



