Spotlight: GREEN LIVING: Is winter salt the best option for your

Living in the north means dealing with icy walkways and pavement around our homes and businesses. Salt deicers are commonly used to melt ice but have many drawbacks. You, or a hired service, may use salt as your first choice to ensure the safety of your workers, clients and customers.

However, salting may not be the best choice.

The overuse of salt can lead to many issues, such as causing corrosion of concrete, wood and metal, causing irritation and damage to pets and wildlife, and damaging terrestrial aquatic ecosystems by increasing sodium and chloride levels in local lakes and streams.

By learning how and when to properly apply salt and salt alternatives we can help reduce our impact on our local environment.

How Does Salt Work?

Salt lowers the freezing point of water. This causes ice to melt even if the temperature is below its normal freezing temperature.

The freezing point of water is 0°C. Therefore, when it reaches below that point, the bonds between the water molecules grows stronger and the molecules arrange themselves in a crystalline structure, thereby creating ice. When it reaches above 0°C. the opposite happens. The bonds become weaker and the structure returns to fluid.

When rock salt is applied to ice, it dissolves into sodium and chloride ions which loosen the bonds between the ice’s hydrogen ion thereby turning the ice back into water.

However, once the pavement temperature reaches below -12°C, regular salt (NaCl) becomes much less effective.

How Are Our Roads Salted?

In the winter months, the City uses both sand and salt (sodium chloride) to help make winter travel safer for motorists and pedestrians. What we use depends on the temperature and the type of road.

Only 25 per cent of Greater Sudbury’s roads are salted, which includes the use of brine. The remaining 75 per cent are sanded.

When temperatures reach below –12°C, all roads are sanded and not salted.

Pre-treating a surface with a liquid brine helps rock salt adhere to the surface. This increases its effectiveness while preventing excess salt from bouncing or blowing off the surface and migrating to unwanted areas.

With the use of pre-treatments such as brine, we can reduce the amount of material used by 75 per cent in comparison to only applying rock salt.

You can find out more about City sand and salt use on the City’s website here and by watching the EarthCare Minute: EarthCare Minute – Winter Salt Management (2022)

How to Use Less Salt

Limit Hazard Potential

Close unneeded areas (patios, overflow parking and walkways), but do not impede emergency exits, accessibility ramps or entrances.

Display health and safety signs to remind staff and visitors of potential hazards.

Increase Traction

Use an ice chipper to remove the ice or at least roughen its surface.

Spread sand, small gravel or volcanic mineral.

Use the Right Amount

Spread smaller amounts of deicers. People often use too much, which is unnecessary. Only two tablespoons of salt is needed per square metre.

If you spill or accidentally use too much salt, clean it up and save for another time.

Maintain accurate and complete records.

Use closed loop electronic controllers rather than manual controlled systems.

Use Different Methods

If more than 1.25 centimetres of snow has accumulated, you should shovel/plow prior to salting.

Use tools like pavement temperature measurements to determine timing and rate of salt application.

Use pre-wetting/brine application techniques to help salt adhere and prevent snow from bonding to pavement.

Limit Ice Formation

Shovel often and do not let snow or slush accumulate.

Direct roof runoff away from paved areas.

Pile snow in a lower area close to a storm sewer.

Limit drifting snow by using snow fences or landscaping.

Fix any potholes and uneven areas to reduce pooling of water.

Consider Salt Alternatives

Look for salt-free deicers that do not contain any chlorides, especially sodium chloride.

Use acetate-based products.

Things to Consider When Hiring Winter Maintenance Contractors

Hire a contractor that is Smart About Salt certified.

Ensure payment is based on the number of snowfall events or per season and not tied to salt usage.

Require a salt management plan.

How to Properly Apply Salt

Always remember to shovel away snow before it accumulates to help prevent ice from forming in the first place. If you do notice there is a buildup of ice, it is always good to think of other alternatives to salt. Think about applying traction aids such as pickled sand or crushed volcano minerals to increase traction and reduce the risk of slips and falls.

If you do want to use salt, first check that the temperature is appropriate for effective use of salt as it is only effective at temperatures above –12°C. If the temperature is appropriate for the use of a deicer, only use a small amount and remember that a 12-ounce cup of rock salt is enough salt to treat an area of 10 sidewalk squares. That’s a 500 square foot/46.5 square metre area!

Always think of ways to increase traction.

Consider Smart About Salt Training

When considering a winter management company, consider using companies with salt certification such as the Smart About Salt Council training.

The Smart About Salt Council (SASC) is a not-for-profit organization that offers award-winning training and certification on winter maintenance in an environmentally conscious way. Once an individual has been trained, their company may choose to become certified, which may be a requirement for property managers.

More information about the Smart About Salt training can be found on the SASC webpage or on the City’s website.