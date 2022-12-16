Stellar Cyber Integrates with Deep Instinct’s Deep Learning

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, today announced a new integration with Deep Instinct, the first company to apply end-to-end deep learning to cybersecurity, and its endpoint solution. This powerful integration makes it easy for enterprise and MSSP customers using the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform to deliver Deep Instinct’s unsurpassed prevention capabilities across the entire attack surface.

Under this latest integration, Deep Instinct’s revolutionary approach to leverage deep learning is able to continuously analyze endpoints, servers, and other network assets to detect and prevent more than 99% of potential attacks. At the same time, the Stellar Cyber platform ingests, normalizes, and analyzes the Deep Instinct threat data – along with all other collected information – to identify additional threats throughout the network infrastructure, ultimately creating and displaying prioritized incidents in a highly intuitive interface. As security analysts complete investigations in Stellar Cyber, response actions are then sent to Deep Instinct automatically to take further response actions as needed.

“Deep Instinct’s cutting-edge technology adds a new level of automated attack prevention to the Stellar Cyber platform, which is especially important to our MSSP customers focused on reducing SOC analyst workloads,” said Andrew Homer, Vice President, Technology Alliances at Stellar Cyber. “As a result of this new integration with Deep Instinct, Stellar Cyber simply out-delivers EDR-based XDR platforms, with superior prevention, correlation, and response capabilities.”

The combination of Deep Instinct’s deep learning technology with Stellar Cyber’s AI and machine learning (ML)-based detection and response technologies slash SOC analysts’ workloads and enable them to focus on addressing real threats. This partnership delivers more comprehensive cybersecurity protection with much greater efficiency for MSSPs and enterprises that have lean security teams.

“Integrating with Stellar Cyber gives Deep Instinct customers access to the industry’s leading Open XDR platform for comprehensive analysis, correlation, and response across the entire attack surface,” said Brian Feeney, Vice President, Global Channels & Alliances at Deep Instinct. “Most prevention products do not consistently detect and prevent threats, while Deep Instinct brings prevention to the forefront.”

About Stellar Cyber

The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to successfully secure their environments. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identiﬁcation and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

About Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct takes a prevention-first approach to stopping ransomware and other malware using the world’s first and only purpose-built, deep learning cybersecurity framework. We predict and prevent known, unknown, and zero-day threats in <20 milliseconds, 750x faster than the fastest ransomware can encrypt. Deep Instinct has >99% zero-day accuracy and promises a <0.1% false positive rate. The Deep Instinct Prevention Platform is an essential addition to every security stack–providing complete, multi-layered protection against threats across hybrid environments. For more, visit www.deepinstinct.com.