Stranger Things: A Timeline of Nancy and Steve’s Relationship (So

Although it hasn’t always been this way, the lovable Steve Harrington has been stealing the show ever since he got more involved in the grander Stranger Things picture. Those who have been around since season 1 are aware that, for the most part, Steve was known as Nancy Wheeler’s pretentious jock boyfriend, who was part of the “cool kids” clique. Indeed, the show introduced them as a couple right away, although it didn’t make sense to many — at least, at first.





Both Steve and Nancy have come along ways since Stranger Things season 1, both individually and as partners-turned-exes-turned-friends. In fact, now that Steve underwent his tremendous character development arc across the last three seasons, fans have been dying to see him and Nancy together again. Though some are convinced Steve deserves a new love interest, the latest season of Stranger Things might have rekindled the previously snuffed flame between Hawkins’ star couple. As we await season 5, which won’t be for a while, here’s a look at the timeline of Steve and Nancy’s relationship.

The first episode of Stranger Things does an excellent job of establishing the characters and their roles in the small town of Hawkins. We learn that Nancy Wheeler is Mike’s older sister, who takes her education very seriously. However, she’s also secretly hooking up with the high school heartthrob, Steve Harrington, who has a certain reputation as a playboy. Of course, the show’s ratings probably wouldn’t be as high as it is if it didn’t expand on these high school character tropes. Yes, Steve has his shortcomings; he breaks the rules and does everything to keep up his cool pretense. Still, we learn that he takes his relationship with Nancy very seriously; he helps her study and respects her boundaries. Although he probably didn’t expect it at first, Nancy was on her way to becoming the love of his life.

The Upside Down Brings Nancy and Jonathan Closer

Cut to: Jonathan Byers entering the picture. After Nancy prioritizes making love to Steve instead of staying with her best friend Barbara, and Barb gets slaughtered by the Demogorgon, Nancy starts questioning the circumstances of her friend’s disappearance. While Steve doesn’t take the situation seriously, Jonathan is going through the same thing with his little brother, Will. Although we see Jonathan sneakily taking creepy photos of Nancy, that doesn’t seem to repulse her at all. Instead, the hardships they both experience make the two gravitate towards each other. They learn about The Upside Down, the monsters therein, and take matters into their own hands. Although nothing really happens between them just yet, it’s implied very vividly that Nancy’s feelings for Jonathan start to build up.

Steve Shows His Jealousy

Caught in the mayhem caused by The Upside Down, Nancy seems to forget about her relationship with Steve more and more. After her and Jonathan’s terrifying encounter with a Demorgoron, she asks Jonathan to sleep over at her house. As if on purpose, Steve decides to sneak up her window and sees the duo share a very intimate moment. Was letting his friends write “Nancy Wheeler is a W*ORE” in a public spot the right thing? No. Did he have the right to get upset about what he saw? Most definitely. Let’s be honest: what Nancy let happen with Jonathan was basically romantic cheating. As such, Steve and Jonathan end up getting into a fight, and it appears that Nancy leans towards choosing Jonathan. That said, the fight was exactly what Steve needed to start his character development.

Trying to Make It Work, But “You’re Bulls-it”

What’s surprising is that after everything Nancy and Jonathan go through together in season 1, the season ends with Nancy cozily cuddled up to Steve on Christmas. It’s more than apparent her choice wouldn’t work out as she wished. Right from the beginning of Stranger Things season 2, we can see that Nancy’s not at all content in the relationship. All it takes a little bit of alcohol, and she lets Steve know her sincere thoughts. She tells him that “everything’s bull*hit” and, more significantly, that Steve’s the same. Although it doesn’t happen directly, the pair’s break-up is later implied when Steve confronts her about the drunken night.

Nancy and Jonathan’s Road Trip

The Russia narrative is introduced in a lot more detail in Stranger Things season 2. Since Jonathan and Nancy worked efficiently together in the previous season, they decide to team up yet again. The road trip they take to Murray, to find out more information that could help them save Will, is a focal point of their relationship. The tension has been built very high, and even a complete stranger like Murray immediately reads it like an open book. With Steve completely forgotten, Nancy decides to go for it. This marks the beginning of Nancy and Jonathan’s relationship that would last throughout the next two seasons — although very questionably.

Steve Gives His Blessings

Once Nancy and Jonathan come back to Hawkins, it’s pretty well established and visible that they are a thing. This is when Steve showcases his development into maturity and starts becoming everyone’s favorite. Instead of acting rash and offended, Steve is given a private moment with Nancy — and he shows his support for the new couple. This is perhaps when the audience starts getting split between Nancy supporters, and those who believe that Nancy doesn’t deserve him.

Spark Reignites Thanks to Vecna

Stranger Things season 3 is completely quiet for Nancy and Steve. But after Jonathan moves away from Hawkins in season 4, the couple is forced to undergo a long-distance relationship. It wouldn’t be a new season without a new threat. When Vecna enters the picture, the characters are split into different groups striving towards the same goal per usual. Steve and Nancy end up in the same group, and the tension is set up right from the start of the season. It seems like Nancy and Jonathan’s relationship is on a constant seesaw, while Steve is right there, a completely changed man. Steve openly talks about the impact Nancy has had on his life and has Nancy risk her life for him. It’s as if the life-or-death situation made them realize what they mean to each other.

What Does The Future Hold?

With Jonathan lying to Nancy, and Nancy being unsure with her feelings in the final episode of Stranger Things season 4, it’s more than likely we may see some Nancy and Steve action in the final fifth season. It gives off the feeling that the Duffer Brothers wanted to imply the possible recoupling in the future. As for the audience, they’re very split in opinions. One side wants to see the couple together no matter the cost, while the other side doesn’t understand why we can’t have two exes that genuinely care for each other without making it romantic again. We’ll probably have to wait for a few years to find out what will happen.